NYC TJHS

The group of students from Tillamook Junior High School enjoying Times Square.

 Photo Courtesy Kevin McCormick

A group of eighth grade students from Tillamook recently embarked on a five-day, whirlwind trip visiting sites in Washington D.C. and New York City.

The group of 48 students and nine adults walked more than 50 miles during the trip, managing to see a wide range of the cities’ famous attractions, from the National Air and Space Museum and monuments in DC, to Times Square and the Statue of Liberty in New York.

