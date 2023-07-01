A group of eighth grade students from Tillamook recently embarked on a five-day, whirlwind trip visiting sites in Washington D.C. and New York City.
The group of 48 students and nine adults walked more than 50 miles during the trip, managing to see a wide range of the cities’ famous attractions, from the National Air and Space Museum and monuments in DC, to Times Square and the Statue of Liberty in New York.
Students Liam Pyle and Clayton Petty who went on the trip said that visiting the Lincoln Memorial and seeing a Broadway production of Aladdin were personal favorites from the trip, and said they had a great time.
The group was also lucky to get the chance to attend a performance of Twilight Tattoo, a live military show put on by the U.S. Army during summers in D.C. The show features performances by various U.S. Army bands and showcases uniforms from different periods in the Army’s history.
Before departing on the trip, the students were able to raise $50,000 through concessions sales and movie nights at Tillamook Junior High School and a takeover of a local coffee shop. While the trip was not officially connected to the school, they allowed the students to fundraise using their gymnasium, for which trip organizer Steve Owens thanked the administration.
Owens said that the students had received a further $50,000 in matching funds from the Loren E. Parks Trust, after writing letters detailing how they believed the trip would enrich their education.
Owens also thanked Tillamook Grocery Outlet for donating food for the long travel day from Tillamook to the east coast.
In addition to visiting the monuments on the National Mall and Air and Space Museum, the students also visited the Natural History Museum, American History Museum, Arlington National Cemetery and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
They then traveled to New York by bus, luckily arriving one day after smoke from Canadian wildfires, which had engulfed the city for days, cleared. This allowed the group to enjoy clear views of Central Park and Times Square before heading to their Broadway show.
Members of the group said that they had enjoyed visiting sites they had long seen on TV and that the trip had been tiring, with days starting at 7 a.m. and ending near 10 p.m. Owens said he hopes the trip will return to being an annual fixture for recent eighth-grade graduates, as it had been in years past.
