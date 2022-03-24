Easter is right around the corner and with it more fun community events. The helicopter Easter egg drop hosted by Living Water Fellowship is back again for another year.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. on April 16th at Hadley Ballpark. LWF suggests that people arrive early to get raffle tickets, coffee, hot chocolate and find their kids age group to stand in.
Last year the field was divided up by age groups and covered in eggs for the kids to find and gather. The highlight of the event was when the helicopter swooped in dropping even more eggs on the field to the delight of all the kids and adults.
LWF host this event again this year in the same location with plans to have even more eggs on the field, give away even more prizes and add in more parking options.
For more info visit the church Easter webpage at livingwatercoast.com/easter
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
