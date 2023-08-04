At the former By The Sea Grocery in Netarts, a consistent stream of cars pulls off Netarts Hwy for the area’s newest foodie destination: East on West.
With rapidly growing popularity, East on West is a to-go burger stand serving up East Coast offerings including smash burgers and Philly sandwiches; all of which often sell out prior to closing hours.
Owners Trey Reddish and Christine Custis opened the stand in January of this year and wanted to bring food inspired by their former lives on the East Coast to the area.
“I always wanted to bring a cheesesteak out here,” Reddish said. “And then this spot opened up in Netarts.”
The couple originally meet in 2001 while both working at Ruby Tuesday in Maryland. Since then, the two have held various jobs, but eventually made their way to Tillamook County for work.
Intentionally crafting a small menu, the two work to keep quality at the forefront of their food sourcing their beef from Tillamook Meat, produce from Valley Fresh and breads from Franz Bakery.
“Our food is always fresh, never frozen,” Custis said. “It’s a very simply menu, you can’t go wrong. We work to have perfection in what we do, in large quantities, very quickly.”
Popular menu items include the smash burger (served with American cheese, lettuce, and smash sauce) and the OG Philly (served with onions and whiz).
“A smash burger is an affordable, fast cheeseburger,” Custis said. “It’s a crispy pressed patty, very simple with cheese in the middle.”
And what makes the Philly so good?
“The bun,” Reddish said. “I spent a lot of time looking for a bun that didn’t fall apart with all the elements inside a Philly. So, we actually fly our buns in from Philadelphia.”
And on the rare occasion that there are leftovers, Reddish and Custis create “pup patties” for their four-legged customers.
Since opening, East on West has gained instant popularity in the community and is becoming a must-stop for travelers on their way to the beach.
“Our heart is in Netarts,” Custis said. “The locals have been showing up and really supporting us; that means a lot to me. We couldn’t do it without them.”
East on West will make pop-up appearance at Moonlight Madness on Second Street in downtown Tillamook Aug. 4 from 4-10 p.m. Stop by and try their special of the night for $10: double smash burger, Utz chips, and soda. Merchandise will also be for sale.
East on West is currently open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. or until they sell out. Follow them on Facebook for updates on hours and sell out notices. Visit them at 4945 Netarts Hwy W, Netarts.
