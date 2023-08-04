Owners Trey Reddish and Christine Custis

Owners Trey Reddish and Christine Custis opened their food stand, East on West, in January and their business has been gaining popularity ever since.

 Photo by Chelsea Yarnell

At the former By The Sea Grocery in Netarts, a consistent stream of cars pulls off Netarts Hwy for the area’s newest foodie destination: East on West.

With rapidly growing popularity, East on West is a to-go burger stand serving up East Coast offerings including smash burgers and Philly sandwiches; all of which often sell out prior to closing hours.

