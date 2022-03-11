Owner of The Dutch Mill Cafe, Terry Phillips offers the community a no-cost birthday party package, giving all kids the opportunity to have a celebration.
“Kids shouldn’t have to feel the affects of poverty on their birthday,” said Phillips.
The Dutch Mill Cafe space works well for hosting birthday parties for kids. “I came up with the idea while looking for a good cause to throw myself into that’s worthy of my time and investment,” said Phillips.
The staff of the restaurant thought it was a good idea too; the parties will start mid-March. The free birthday package comes complete with meals, cake, balloons, and free kiddie rides. They will offer one party per day three days a week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s. However, the schedule is flexible and the online booking system is still being created.
The hope is that the offer will be utilized for parents and guardians who would have otherwise struggled paying for their kid’s birthday party. “It’s not going to look low-budget, we’re going all out for the kids,” Phillips said.
Many community members responded on the Dutch Mill Cafe Facebook post in support of the generous idea. “We’ve had some people offer to provide nice custom cakes for the kids,” said Phillips.
One commenter on Facebook wrote, “ Omg!!! This is THE best thing I have seen anyone do in this town for a very long time!!! Let's ALL bring our town back to the way it used to be. This post made my day!! Thank you Terry for your caring and giving.” Search “The Dutch Mill Cafe” on Facebook for more.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.