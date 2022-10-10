SHOP WITH COP Sheriff

Sheriff deputies and police officers will be among the uniformed Santa's Helpers when they head into the upcoming Tillamook's "Shop With A Cop" event in Tillamook.

 file photo

The Dutch Mill Cafe on Main Avenue will be participating in the Shop With a Cop charity program on Wednesday, October 12 from 4-7 p.m.

All money made by the shop during that time, both sales and tips will be donated to the program.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.