This past Friday, Nov. 22, Linda Downey retired after serving Bay City for 23 years. The public was invited to a celebration at the end of the workday. Downey served as the city recorder and handled numerous administrative tasks in the city office.
Bay City Mayor Chris Kruebbe said Downey would be dearly missed. “It is with profound gratitude that we wish Linda a happy and well-deserved retirement from her 23 years of service to the City of Bay City,” the mayor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.