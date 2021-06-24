A Dory Days parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, in Pacific City. As usual, the parade will form at the county boat ramp on Sunset, proceed down Sunset, across the Beachy Bridge on Pacific Avenue to the center of town and north to the grocery store. The theme this year is “Celebrating farming, fishing, and forestry.”
There will be a great collection of world-famous dory boats, classic cars, local favorites like Smokey the Bear, the Dory Days Princess and Junior Princess and a surprise Grand Marshall.
Dory Days will celebrate its 61st year of this very unique event. It is one of only 21 Oregon events to become part of the Oregon Heritage Tradition.
Anyone can join the parade. Applications are available at the following local businesses: US Post office, Chester’s, True Value Hardware, MegPie’s Bakery & Café, Les Coparales, Lucky Beach Boutique, Sportsman’s Pub, Twist Wine, Cape Kiwanda Marketplace, Ben & Jeff’s, Inn at Cape Kiwanda, Kiwanda Community Center and Windermere Real Estate.
Applications may be returned to the PCNV Chamber at PO Box 1078, Pacific City, OR 97135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.