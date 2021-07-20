The 61st annual Dory Days parade took place Saturday, July 17, in Pacific City. The parade formed at the county boat ramp at Sunset, across the Beachy Bridge on Pacific Avenue to the center of town and north to the grocery store. The theme this year was “Celebrating farming, fishing, and forestry.”
There was a collection of dory boats, classic cars, Smokey the Bear, grand marshals Al and Bernice Jensen, dory princess Sophie Nelson, and junior dory princess Zoey Roberts. This was the 61st year of the annual event.
