This year marks the 62nd annual Dory Days Festival and it’s packed with three days of fun for everyone in Pacific City, the quaint destination beach town in south Tillamook County.
This year’s event promises long time traditions like the fish fry at the Kiawanda Community Center (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.), traditional dory boat display by the hardware store (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.) and an artisan craft fair (July 15th - 17th) at the four-way stop.
Sea Q and the Sportsman Pub-n-Grub are title sponsors for the annual fish fry so swing on by for fresh fish.
For those of you joining the parade, this year’s theme is Stars and Stripes.
The parade will begin at 11a.m. at the County Boat Launch by Bob Straub State Park and wind its way over the bridge and through the four-way stop to Chester’s Market. In remembrance of Craig Wenrick, his wife Susie Wenrick, their children Dane, Kirsten, Derek, and Keenan & their family accepts the honor of Grand Marshal. Stepping in as royalty this year will be Craig’s three granddaughters Lainey Malcom (3), Maloree Malcom (14) and Maicee Malcom (18).
For over 30 years, Craig dedicated himself to bringing the highest quality dory caught seafood to the Oregon Coast. In addition to commercial fishing, Craig was the co-chair of the Pacific City Dorymen’s Association and a familiar volunteer for community organizations. Cheer on the Wenrick family as they carry on the tradition and legacy of the Sea Q here in Pacific City and lead the Dory Days Festivities this year.
Want to support this annual event? One of the best ways to support the event is by joining in the fun. If you or a friend has a dory, please enter it in the parade. Parade line up and registration begins at 8:30 am.
Schedule of Events
Friday July 15
1 - 4 p.m. Artisan Fair @ the 4-way stop - All day fun on the beach with various events and sales at our local restaurants and businesses.
Saturday July 16
5 a.m. - Dories launching from the beach to go fishing
7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast by the Nestucca Volunteer Firefighters Association @ the Kiawanda Community Center.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dory Display across from the Fire Station on Brooten Rd.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Artisan Fair @ the 4-way stop
All day - Linfield University and Pacific City Dorymen’s Association Traveling Exhibit “Launching through the Surf: The Dory Fleet of Pacific City” @ the Kiawanda Community Center
11 a.m. - Dory Days Parade Start: Sunset Ave. Boat Ramp End: Chester’s Market 12pm - 3pm Kids Activity Center @ Kiawanda Community Center 12pm - 5pm Dorymen’s Fish Fry @ Kiawanda Community Center
Sunday July 17
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pacific City Farmer’s Market @ the Library Parking Lot on Camp St.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Artisan Fair @ the 4-way stop
