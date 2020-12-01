Every day, Goodwill looks forward to seeing you and your donations. The end of the year typically means they see more of what you have to give.
Revenues raised from the sale of your used items help fund Goodwill’s virtual free job training and education programs and keeps Goodwill employees on the job. For free job assistance click here: https://meetgoodwill.org/goodwill-services/
As we head into another season of the pandemic, Goodwill would like to remind you the spread of COVID-19 means they now have a little more than half the donations sites open then they did prior. Before you load up, know there are items they cannot take. A full list can be found here on meetgoodwill.org: https://meetgoodwill.org/who-we-are/donations/
Donation attendants will be wearing gloves, face masks and/or face shields. Goodwill’s requirement is the donor wear a face covering as well. Along with those household items - please pack your patience.
Because of distancing rules to keep employees safe, Goodwill has less people serving more donors at limited sites. Social distancing considerations also means if it took two people to load the big items, please bring them along to help unload. There are 48 Goodwill Pacific Northwest donation drop off areas.
About Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW) operates retail stores, outlet locations, two online shopping sites, and attended donation centers. Donations and purchases fund Goodwill’s free job services programs and we’re proud to be good environmental stewards with our award-winning recycling and salvage operations. Founded in Portland in 1927, today GICW serves communities in Northwest and Central Oregon and Southwest Washington. Learn more at meetgoodwill.org and on social media using @meetgoodwill
