The Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre/Oregon Coast Children’s Center for the Arts announces several programs in March to be held at the Fairview Grange on 3rd Street down from the Tillamook County Fairgrounds.
On March 5th the charity is holding “Rummage for the Arts” a fund-raiser to raise funds to support building renovations to the Fairview Grange -the over 100 year old facility is the host to the children’s charities cultural and artistic programs. About $15,000 is needed to be raised in 2022 this includes in-kind donations of goods and services, donations of stone & rock for planters around the grounds, donations of plants/flowers for landscaping work, and rummage sale items, or donations of gift certificates, donated services or other misc items for a silent auction.
Please no large furniture items please call if you have a item to donate. (for pickup or drop off). The Rummage Sale for the arts already includes fine art, clothing, some business furniture & student chairs, a cash register, manikins, and many misc items. All sales will be cash only for one day Saturday March 5th from 10-4p.m. Items not sold will either be held for a future sale, or donated to other regional charities. All donations are tax deductible as OCCT/OCCCA is a not for profit 501-3C with 32 years serving the children of Oregon.
Other programs in March are a community work day on Sunday March 20th from 11-5 to work on grounds work & building improvements, and free family workshops on the 24th, 25th, & 26th during spring break. These are part of the “Wee Folk workshops” -families can build “Fairy Houses” for home or garden. Great for Bird houses for the spring. Each house has a commercial value of over $100.00, students & parents learn about design, sculptural techniques, and assembly arts. Limited spaces are available for this workshop which is a favorite art workshop offered by the charity. To register for the workshop, make a donation to the fund-raiser or to be put on a mailing & e-mail list for future workshops please call or text Artistic Director
Larry Adrian, @ 503-801-0603 or e-mail at (oregoncoastchildrenstheatre@gmail.com you can also leave a message on our statewide voice mail at- 503-790-0952.
