South Prairie Elementary School thanks the local Masons for donating two brand new bikes to a couple of lucky Prairie Dogs. Students entered to win the bikes by completing book reports anytime during the month of May.
Over the course of the month, the office received over 150 book reports. The school has some highly motivated readers. Congratulations to Lila and Johnathan for having their names drawn.
Hard work pays oﬀ...sometimes with a new bike!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.