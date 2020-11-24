The Tillamook Ecumenical Community (TEC) will be facilitating the Christmas Basket program for Tillamook again this year. In the past, the Tillamook Volunteer Firemen have conducted a Toy Drive at Fred Meyers the first weekend of December for these baskets.
This year, the volunteer firemen are unable to have a Toy Drive due to COVID-19/ However, the TEC is reaching out to the community. If anyone wishes to donate new toys for this project, they can deliver them to Sacred Heart Gym from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 5. Money donations will also be greatly appreciated.
