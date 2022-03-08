Long time resident of Pacific City, Peter Byrne, 96, has spent his entire adult life chasing the unidentified primate called big foot. Indie movie producers Lloyd Morris and Peter Facer are preparing to illustrate the exciting story of Byrne’s life in the form of a documentary or docuseries.
The Los Angeles producers met Byrne while shooting a documentary on big foot in 1994.
“Peter’s life story is fascinating on many levels,” said Morris and Facer “Our goal is to archive his accomplishments and share his explorations with an audience.”
Born in Dublin, Ireland in 1925, Byrne joined the British Royal Air Force and was based in the Indian Ocean in World War II. After spending five years performing air-sea rescue missions in Northern India, the war ended and Byrne decided to stay. He managed a tea plantation close to Himalaya Mountains. While there Byrne developed a real interest in the stories the Sherpas told about the Yeti. He then spearheaded his project to search for the creature.
According to Morris and Facer, Byrne spent 3 solid years trekking through the Himalaya Mountain area investigating the Yeti. Funded by wealthy investors, this 3-year stretch of exploration is longest recorded search for the Yeti to date.
Years later, Byrne, who was considered an expert on the topic, was hired to move to the Pacific Northwest and find the alleged “creature” thought to be living in the forests of Oregon. Upon arrival, Peter found that the area was much larger and the forests were much more dense than he even imagined. In an interview with Morris Byrne said he thinks, “There is a real possibility to successfully hide away in these forests.”
Over the years Byrne has written many successful books about his explorations into Big Foot. He has found inexplicable footprints, noises, hair and human-like shadows appearing on video. He even ran The Bigfoot Information Center headquartered in The Dalles in the 1970s.
Today, at 96 years old Byrne is still walking the woods, watching his game camera footage and investigating the unknown. His cameras are set up in likely spots where animals might wonder.
“The amount of large game recorded over the years is significant, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Morris. The duo plans to compound all media collected by Byrne including at least 2,500 animal photos dating back to the 1940s.
“I just watched a 16mm film recording done by Peter in 1957-1959 of him in the Himalayas attempting to capture the abominable snowman,” Morris said “This is footage is one of a kind, it’s pretty incredible stuff,” he added.
“People who don’t know anything about it are the ones who usually have doubts,” Byrne said in an interview. Byrne has never personally encountered Sasquatch but he as interviewed too many people with personal experiences to have doubts.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.