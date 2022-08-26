Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast

One time, Ronny Calhoun found three gold teeth from the late 1700s. Another time, a Chinese coin dated in the late 1600s. His wife, Tiffany, once found a Civil War suspender clip and musket ball from the 1700s.
How?
By dirt fishing.
“’Dirt fishing’ is a term for metal detecting,” Tiffany said. “Pacific Northwest Dirt Fishing was started by us. We had always been into treasure hunting so we started a YouTube channel for our family and friends to see our adventures/treasures. It has now led into a community of the most amazing people from around the world.”
Ronny has been metal detecting on and off for the past 20 year. After moving back to Oregon, the couple thought that it would be fun to metal detect on the beach together.
“In the beginning, we shared a machine and found treasure together,” Tiffany said. “Three years later we have our own machines and still love finding treasure together.”
As Pacific Northwest Dirt Fishing, the couple follows the tides in Tillamook and Clatsop County during the summer season, and travels for private digs during the fall and winter.
“We will come to your property, free of charge, and show you what is under your feet,” Tiffany said. “[We] always gives the property owner all finds. They can either keep it, ask our advice, or allow us to have it. We encourage anyone to reach out to us, regardless if you have a machine or not.”
While they find treasures wherever they go, Ronny prefers beach hunting, loves jewelry and coins; Tiffany prefers land and water hunting, as well as finding relics.
“Dirt Fishing is vital in all areas,” Tiffany said. “Not only do we recover some really fantastic items, we remove all trash that our machines uncover that are buried in the earth.”
On their digs, Ronny uses a Garrett Ace Apex “Darla,” a Garrett pro pinpointer and a CKG Sand Scoop; Tiffany uses a Minelab Equinox 600 “Dyson,” a Garrett pro pinpointer and a CKG Sand Scoop.
A 20 item collection of Pacific Northwest Dirt Fishing’s finds will be on display at the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum beginning on September 9.
“It will be evolving exhibit as we uncover new items,” Tiffany said. “The current plan is to have Pacific Northwest Dirt Fishing items stay in the museum, but we have a possible long-term plan of it traveling to schools.”
Follow along with Pacific Northwest Dirt Fishing’s finds by joining their group on Facebook.
