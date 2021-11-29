Tillamook is in for a treat in December at Kitty’s Food and Spirits, the area's leader in live entertainment, when Dirk Alan’s one man band comes to town for four shows.
Alan will bring his popular brand of cover tunes to Tillamook Tuesday, Dec. 7, Saturday, Dec. 10, Tuesday, Dec. 14, and one more performance on Saturday, Dec. 17. All shows are from 7 to 10 p.m. and you better get reservations, because seats will fill up quickly for this venue.
Alan, who is an engineer by day, has been playing music for over 40 years. He currently lives in Portland and plays venues all over the Northwest.
“I work remotely, so I’m able to play music at night and on the weekends,” he said. “I play everything from Merle Haggard to Led Zeppelin and everything in-between, everything everyone knows and loves.”
Alan has played in bands, but the last few years he’s been going out on his own as a one man band.
“I do a solo act on the side and still work with bands that need a bass or guitar player here and there,” he said. “I enjoy my solo act because I record all the backing tracks in my studio – they’re all me,then when I go out and play live, it sounds like a full band.”
By being able to do this, he can tweak the music to the gig he’s playing while getting his fans involved in the show.
“I design it to the crowd or the venue, ‘interactive’ meaning I take a box of rhythm instruments, tambourines and stuff, and get everybody playing and singing with me,” He said. “Anybody that wants to come up and play can join right in, It’s a family thing and it works anywhere, and I have a very well-thought out song list pretty much designed for the baby boomers. It’s a lot of fun.”
Many musicians have inspired Alan, and he’s played with several bands before going out on his own. He plays both acoustical and electric guitar, and also has a wide range of music he loves to bring to the stage.
"Let me just start out with saying Django, Chet Atkins, Mark Knopfler, Billy Gibbons, and Albert Lee, to name a few – I’m an old school ‘70s, early ‘60s guy,” Alan said. “Thank God for my parents listening to Chet Atkins’ stuff. It was really inspiring, and now he’s like a god. I guess my stylings would be coined from bits and pieces of all those players.”
Alan has been to Tillamook before, and admits he loves the coast.
“A couple of summers ago I played here with a country band at the Air Museum and I also played a couple of shows in 2011,” Alan said. “I love the coast and can’t wait to come back.”
For more information about Dirk Alan, check out his website: dirkalanmusic.com
More Music all month
Joel Baker, owner of Kitty’s and front man in the Joel Baker Band, has much more music slated for the month.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. and on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight, Scott White of the Jim Messie ‘Band will play bass and vocals, Ruakē VanderVeer of the popular Lugnuts will join the Joel Baker Band on guitar and vocals and Baker will take center stage on drums and vocals for two nights of music and dancing.
The Joel Baker Band will also be playing Kitty’s in December with shows scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 11. Joel will be joined by Scott Casey on guitar, vocals and keyboard and Doc on bass. These shows are from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.