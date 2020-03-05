VA’s Solid Start program is a transition program in which VA representatives proactively reach out by phone to the more than 200,000 newly separated Veterans during the critical first year of transition from the military to inform them of the benefits they are eligible for.
A few of the benefits and services these Veterans will be made aware of through Solid Start are:
• Health care services
• Mental health services
• Home loans
• Help returning to the civilian workforce
In the first year after leaving military service, many Veterans experience significant stress and pressures. That is why it is so important for VA to reach these individuals and make them aware of all the benefits and services VA provides.
If you would like to learn more about this important program, please contact me and I am happy to set up an interview with VA’s Principal Deputy Undersecretary for Benefits, Margarita Devlin, who can speak about it and all the benefits VA offers newly transitioned Veterans.
