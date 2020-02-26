Thea DeFeyter, local artist, is Art Accelerated’s featured artist this month at their Gallery located at 1906 Third Street in Downtown Tillamook.
Residents and visitors alike are cordially invited to come and enjoy DeFeyter’s extensive collection of work during Gallery hours on Thursday, Friday or Saturday from noon to five.
Her work will be on display and available for purchase through the month of February with a closing reception on Friday Feb. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.
