Art Accelerated, a local non-profit arts-related organization, is pleased to announce that Deborah Lincoln will be reading from her work at the Art Accelerated Gallery (1906 Third Street, in Tillamook) on Sept. 13 from 5-7 p.m.
Deborah Lincoln grew up in Ohio and Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. After careers in the Oregon State Government, Lincoln and her husbands retired to South Tillamook County, where she gardens and her husband takes the dog to the beach. They have three grown sons.
Lincoln is the author of the award-winning novel “Agnes Canon’s War”, based on the lived of her twice-great-grandparents during the Civil War era. For the Sip + Shop, she will be reading from her recently completed, unpublished novel, “Uniontown.” In addition, she will talk about historical research and how historical novels related to today’s news.
