The Hoffman Center for the Arts will publish the eighth edition of the North Coast Squid in October 2021 and is now accepting submissions of writing and art through May 31.
The 72-page literary magazine showcases the work of writers and artists who live on the North Oregon Coast or have a strong connection to the region. The magazine includes works of poetry, nonfiction, including memoir, and fiction.
As in previous years, submissions will be selected for publication based on blind judging by noted authors and poets: Margaret Chula for poetry; Apricot Irving for nonfiction; and Deb Vanasse for fiction.
Chula lived in Japan for 12 years where she taught creative writing and has published seven collections of poetry. She now lives in Portland, Oregon, where she continues to teach and give workshops at universities, poetry societies and Zen centers.
Irving is the author of "The Gospel of Trees," a lyrical meditation on ecology, loss, and the tangled history of missions in Haiti, winner of the 2019 Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction. She is also the recipient of a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award and Literary Arts Creative Nonfiction Fellowship. She lives in the Columbia River Gorge.
Vanasse is the author of more than a dozen books, many of them set in Alaska. Her works for children include six picture books and two young adult novels. After thirty-six years in Alaska, Vanasse now lives on the north Oregon coast.
Artwork and photographs, selected for publication by the Squid editorial team, will be used throughout the magazine and on its cover.
Submit online at hoffmanarts.org. A $3 fee is charged for submissions in each category except “Young Writers” (18 and under) which is free. Full guidelines can be found on the submission page.
Between now and the submission deadline, writers can hone their skills at the Hoffman Center’s Writing Lounge, held online on alternate Tuesday mornings. Go to hoffmanarts.org for additional information about the center or its programs.
Past issues of the North Coast Squid can be purchased for $10 at the Hoffman Gallery, Manzanita News and Espresso, and Cloud and Leaf Bookstore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.