Tillamook Estuaries Partnership

Since 2001, the Children’s Clean Water Festival (CCWF) has been bringing together all 4th grade students from public, private, and homeschools across the county for a day dedicated to exploring estuaries.

Hosted at the Twin Rocks Friends Camp, hands-on learning happens at both indoor and outdoor teaching areas. Through this landmark learning event, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) strives to inspire students to become responsible estuary stewards.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.