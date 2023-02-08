Oregon Coast Dance Apartments

Framing work underway on the second floor of the Oregon Coast Dance Center.

 Photo Credit Lisa Greiner

Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners approved an $80,000 grant for workforce housing at their February 1 meeting.

The multifamily housing grant is the second awarded by the commissioners in 2023 and will help in the construction of four apartments above the Oregon Coast Dance Center in downtown Tillamook.

0
1
0
0
1


Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted: