Visit Friends of North County Recreation District (NCRD) table at the southwest corner of Manzanita Grocery & Deli, aka The Little Apple in downtown Manzanita. They will have dahlia bouquets there, some at $5 each and some at $10 each.
You pick out which bouquet you want and then pay inside the grocery store. Fresh flowers, picked in the morning, will be available at 9 a.m. each morning. Purchasing these flowers supports programs at NCRD, making youth, fitness center, and pool programs available to all in the community.
Flowers will be available until mid-September. For more information call Patty at 503-368-6081 or 503-801-3534
