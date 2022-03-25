tillamook high school
Tillamook High School will be hosting their cultural night at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30th at the THS cafeteria. There will be six exchange students sharing their culture and experiences they have had in Tillamook. The exchange students are from Pakistan, Thailand, Chile,  Costa Rico, Japan and Germany.
