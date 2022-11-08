crocodile monitor

A new crocodile monitor is making himself at home in the zoo’s Predators habitat this week. Visitors can find the giant lizard — nicknamed “Johnny 5” because he was the fifth in his clutch to hatch — in the area between lions and dwarf mongooses.

Crocodile monitors live in the swamps and lowland forests of New Guinea and its surrounding islands. At up to 9 feet in length, they’re one of the longest lizard species in the world. According to care staff, Johnny 5 is quite an impressive sight.

