The Tillamook Creamery Visitors Center, a huge tourism draw for the county, is closing until further notice. A statement released by the Creamery cited health and safety concerns for guests and staff in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
A spokeswoman for the Creamery said COVID-19 has not disrupted the Tillamook County Creamery Association’s (TCCA) operations or its associated supply chain, but they continue to diligently track developments.
“Our products are safe to consume. Dairy foods produced and processed by TCCA are some of the most highly regulated and safest foods available to consumers,” said Jenna Cerruti, communications manager. “No public health authority has advised of any concern that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging.”
“TCCA upholds the highest standards of food safety practices within the dairy industry, ensuring our manufacturing employees practice good personal hygiene, products continue to undergo microbiological testing, and facilities and processing equipment undergo extensive cleaning and sanitizing programs,” Cerruti said.
Cerruti said TCCA continues to evaluate any supplier risk as global developments occur, but no disruptions have been experienced to date.
“The health and safety of those that consume our products, and of all of our TCCA employees, will remain our highest priority as we continue to monitor this issue,” Cerruti said.
The following statement was issued by Tillamook Creamery:
"Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The health and safety of our guests and our staff is our highest priority, which is why we’ve made the decision to close the Tillamook Creamery Visitors Center until further notice.
By taking this extra precaution, we hope to limit exposure to the virus and keep our community safe. We are committed to doing our part to slow the spread of this outbreak.We will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from state and national health authorities.
Please check for updates at www.tillamook.com and on our social media channels.All of us at TCCA wish you and your family the best. We can’t wait to welcome you back to the Tillamook Creamery soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.