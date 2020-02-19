The Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) will offer nine $2,000 scholarships to students in Tillamook and Morrow counties this year as part of its 18th annual Excellence in Leadership scholarship program.
TCCA’s scholarship program recognizes outstanding students who demonstrate leadership through service to their school and community and continues the 111-year-old dairy cooperative’s tradition of giving back to its community. Since the program launched in 2003, TCCA has awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships to 98 local students.
The TCCA Excellence in Leadership scholarships are awarded based on leadership, community and school involvement, and scholastic achievement. Of the scholarships that will be awarded in the spring:
One of the scholarships will be awarded to the child of a current TCCA member-owner; one of the scholarships will be awarded to a TCCA employee or child of a current TCCA employee; and the remainder of the scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors, undergraduate college students or graduate school students with permanent residency in Tillamook or Morrow counties.
Eligible high school applicants will graduate in 2020 at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Applicants who are college students must be freshman, sophomores or juniors at the time of applying. Students must be accepted to attend, or are currently attending a two- or four- year accredited school for a degree program on a full-time basis
In 2019, TCCA expanded its scholarship program to include eligibility for students who are continuing their education by attending graduate school. Eligible students must meet the same criteria of being a resident of Tillamook or Morrow counties or the dependent of an active TCCA farmer-owner or employee or be an employee themselves. The applicant must also have graduated with an undergraduate degree and be currently pursuing graduate studies on a full-time basis.
All students who are applying for one of TCCA’s scholarships must have a standard GPA of 3.0 or above. To apply for a scholarship, students must return a completed application, and all required accompanying elements to the TCCA scholarship committee by March 16, 2020. Scholarship applications and instructions are available by sending an email to scholarship@tillamook.com.
TCCA is proud to help support local students’ efforts to become tomorrow’s leaders.
