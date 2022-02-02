Expect delays this morning as you travel south on Highway 101 near the Bear Creek Artichoke and Camper Cove area.
Emergency responders are on the scene responding to a head on collision. The accident is delaying traffic at least 30 minutes.
If you have more information send to : headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
