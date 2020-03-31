Tillamook County Community Health Centers (TCCHC) and Tillamook Family YMCA are working together to develop a list of needed supplies and a central drop off location for donations. They are also partnering on a community hotline staffed by YMCA.
“There’s a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers and others and we are experiencing it here in Tillamook County,” said Marlene Putman, administrator, TCCHC.
“We are receiving many calls from our community asking how they can help. In response, we are working with Tillamook Family YMCA to set up a community donation center and a hotline," Putman said. "The hot line is for people to find out where they can get help and how they can help out their community.”
A list of supply needs will be posted on the Tillamook County Wellness COVID-19 Resource page (link below) and on social media.
“I’m just following by example, everyone in this community steps up when there is a need,” said Kaylan Sisco, executive director, Tillamook Family YMCA. “This is another opportunity for the YMCA to utilize our infrastructure and resources to be involved, helpful and support the community that that consistently supports us.”
Information hotline
The hotline for information and resources is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. You can reach the hotline at 503-374-0750. Or you can email the hotline at help@tillamookymca.org.
Donations
All medical equipment and supplies need to be in their original container and unopened. Drop off at the front door of the YMCA during the hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The drop off center is located at 610 Stillwell Ave. Additional hours may be added as needed. Appointments can be scheduled through help@tillamookymca.org.
For a list of community resources, you can visit Tillamook County Wellness COVID-19 resources page at http://tillamookcountyhealthmatters.org/covid/ or contact the YMCA directly at 503-374-0750.
“We want to thank our community for offering to help during this time of crisis,” Putman continued. “We are very lucky to live in Tillamook County, where neighbors are so willing to help their neighbors.”
As a reminder, TCCHC now has a COVID medical information line with language services in English and Spanish available that is staffed by registered nurses from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you have questions about flu-like symptoms and/or are concerned about COVID-19 warning signs (fever, cough and shortness of breath), please call our information line: 503-842-3940.
About Tillamook County Community Health Centers
TCCHC has been a Federally Qualified Health Center since 1994, providing medical, dental, behavioral and public health services. Please visit our website at https://tillamookchc.org/ or on Facebook at TillamookCHC.
Additional resources:
• Tillamook County Wellness Community Resources: http://tillamookcountyhealthmatters.org/covid/
• Tillamook County Community Wellness Centers COVID-19 information: https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/
