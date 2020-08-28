Manzanita City Council is about working collaboratively and being mindful of the importance of the quality of life we provide for others: in the staff we hire to serve our resident’s needs; in how we protect the health and safety of all; in the condition of our public facilities and roads; in the supportive environment we create for our merchants; and in our thoughtful planning for the future of our city.
Since 2008 I have been a Manzanita resident. In the spring of 2019 I was appointed to the Manzanita City Council to complete an unexpired term of office following the resignation of the elected member.
I am a retired foundation executive with a career funding medical and public health education and policy. My management experience in governmental and non-profit organizations is relevant to the work of the City Council, whether it is being able to monitor the management of large projects, ask the right questions of staff and consultants, or to understand the intricacies of creating and managing a budget. Over my career of 40 years, I worked as a federal grants officer in Washington DC, state health program manager for the Governor’s office in Atlanta, Georgia, and later served as the founding president of the Northwest Health Foundation for the last 15 years of my career.
Manzanita will grow and change. Change is inevitable, but change is an opportunity that can be used by governmental leaders to improve the lives of people. Our challenge is to manage that growth in a manner that allows balance, cultural integrity and does not exclude people. My work in social equity has been a hallmark of my career. I am a strong supporter of the most recent City Council resolution 20-22 condemning racism. I see the importance for our city to take a stance against racism with this resolution.
My commitment is to the entire community of Manzanita, recognizing that we represent not only our fulltime residents but also the quality of life of our second home owners and visitors, all of whom are fundamental to the economic base of our community.
Mark Hatfield, my former board chair, showed me that successful societies are about collaboration and finding different paths to produce the best outcomes, not about having one person insist theirs is the only way. This is true for our city council as well, and the mayor and current council members have developed a strong collaborative style where we encourage community input, and challenge each other with dignity and respect as we come to collective decisions.
I am prepared to continue to work for our shared future in Manzanita.
If you have questions, you can contact me at CouncilorThomas2020@gmail.com and we can set up a time to talk.
P.S. If you want more information about the election issues, please visit manzanita2020.org, a website managed by an independent group of Manzanita citizens.
-Thomas Aschenbrener
My sincere thanks to all who written endorsements of my candidacy.
