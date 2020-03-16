With schools shuttering because of the coronavirus outbreak, Tillamook School District will be delivering meals. Nestucca also has a delivery plan, and Neah-Kah-Nie is serving food at the schools.
From Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 20, Tillamook School District will be delivering meals to all bus stops. Lunch and the next day’s breakfast will be included. Meals are free for all children under 18.
Please plan to be at your stop five hours later than your typical morning pickup. If your bus normally picks your child up at 7:15 a.m., lunch will be delivered around 12:15 p.m. Be at the stop prior to the bus arriving. Times may be a little off, so the district appreciates your flexibility.
Tillamook High School will continue to open its doors from 12-1 p.m. Meals will not be available during spring break next week.
Neah-Kah-Nie School District announced on social media that meals would be available at Garibaldi Grade School as well as Neah-Kah-Nie Elementary, Middle and High Schools this week from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside the buildings. Children up to 18 years old can get breakfast and lunch free.
Nestucca Valley School District announced on social media that children up to 18 could receive meals by delivery starting Tuesday. Contact the district on Facebook or at its website to register. Registered participants will receive emails and texts confirming delivery times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.