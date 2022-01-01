Many years ago, Sinclair Lewis was badgered into conducting a guest lecture to a group of aspiring writers at Wesleyan College. There, he grumpily asked students to raise their hands if they someday hoped to be writers.
When the entire class raised their hands, Lewis is said to have offered this famous admonishment: “Well then, go home and write!” The author then abruptly left the podium and walked out the door.
When you think about it, Lewis has a point: If you want to write and be successful at it, you ought to stay home and well, write.
That’s where Community Writes comes in.
It’s gearing up for a big new year that will provide writers with strong ties to the north Oregon Coast more avenues to strengthen their writing muscle.
Last year, when the Hoffman Center for the Arts launched the program, it invited writers to submit short pieces of fiction, nonfiction or memoir, focusing on rotating topics each quarter.
This upcoming year, it’s taking it up a notch or two.
Community Writes will now be monthly instead, and poetry will also be included!
The program is open to all – whether you are a published writer or not – and contributions will be published on a rolling basis on the Hoffman Center website, hoffmanarts.org. Contributors also will be offered an opportunity to read their work at periodic open mic events. There is a $5 fee per submission.
Here are the guidelines:
Beginning in January, fiction, nonfiction, essay, memoir – and poetry – will be accepted. Submissions should not exceed 800 words, and should include an image, if possible.
The writing must be inspired by the prompt designated for each month, though the title does not need to include the prompt topic.
The prompts for 2022 are:
January – Rain
February – Presidents
March – Wind
April – The Cruelest Month
May – Lust
June – Bursting Out
July – I Love a Parade
August – Wilting
September – Renewal
October – Spooked
November – Thankful
December – Celebrations
More information about the program and how to participate is available here.
