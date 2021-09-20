The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay will host a community webinar, “Living with Wildfires: Perspectives from Oregon Leaders,” live at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, online.
With Oregon experiencing a record-breaking 2020 wildfire season, an early start to this year's season, and a longer-than-normal drought period, including a 99-degree June day in the Nehalem Bay Area, the possibility of more-frequent and bigger events in the future concerns both citizens and governmental agencies.
“Living with Wildfires” will feature wildfire management experts and state legislators discussing what is being done and can be done in the future to better protect the citizens and communities of Oregon.
The webinar is free, but advance registration is required to participate and can be done on the volunteer corps website, evcnb.org, through the “Register Now” link in the orange banner across the top.
Participants will include Doug Grafe, Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) chief of fire protection; Travis Medema, Oregon chief deputy state fire marshal; Mark Labhart, retired Tillamook County commissioner and ODF incident and area commander; Dave Hunnicutt, president Oregon Property Owners Association; State Rep. Paul Evans, District 20 (Monmouth); and State Sen.Betsy Johnson, District 16 (Scappoose).
