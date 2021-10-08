Sept. 18 was another installment for the YMCA Dinner and Auction. It was the second time in as many years that the Y had to pivot and alter the plan of an in-person event to a virtual fundraising effort.
“I was really worried this year that folks might be tired of living in a virtual world, while this is likely true, it was obvious that they were not too tired to login and support our community,” CEO and Executive Director Kaylan Sisco said. “I cannot say enough about the generosity of the community.”
The Y Auction resulted in the local community committing over $104,000 to the efforts the Y puts forth in Tillamook County. The combination of Garibaldi Portside Bistro take-and-bake dinner sales, Silent Auction, Live Auction, Raise Your Card, and Sponsorships contributed to the event breaking the $100,000 mark for the fourth consecutive year.
“What seemed like a moon-shot a few years ago, is now becoming the norm for the event,”Sisco said. “We celebrate each year that the community commitment allows the Y to do even more in our area.”
In a typical year, the Y provides youth and adult sports, health and wellness programs and services, child care and non-sport youth programs, and leads social responsibility efforts in Tillamook County. Over the past 18 months of the pandemic, the Y has served as a partner with other non-profits offering services outside of the normal scope to meet local needs.
