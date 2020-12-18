The Tillamook YMCA had its annual YMCA Dinner and Auction Dec. 5. Of course, this year’s event had a twist. It was virtual. Collaborating with Pacific Restaurant, virtual party goers were able to grab take-out dinner and head to where ever they were most comfortable to sit back and participate in the live virtual event.
Kaylan Sisco, CEO of the Tillamook YMCA, said “the entire event was really over a week long, we had a virtual silent auction that absolutely crushed our record for silent auction fundraising by raising $12,000 by itself then on the night of the event, people really showed up with their generosity and played along by bidding and donating.”
One of the night’s highlight items was a collection of three books donated by a YMCA program participant who is seven years old. Her goal was to make it on to the donor wall and keep the Y going for years to come. Her item sold for $1,000 and the Y will be awarding her with a donor honor in the coming weeks. “What Alex did is what this community is all about, she is seven, and wanted to make a difference. How beautiful is that?” Kaylan added.
Funds from the Y auction help offset scholarship and tuition costs for those who need assistance to attend Y programs or Y membership. Led by a gifts of $10,000 from both the John Taber Foundation and Near Space Corporation; $37,000 from the events “Raise Your Card” donations will go to supporting YMCA Youth Programs and Child Care in 2021. The total raised for the entire event effort was $107,000.
It costs roughly $2 Million per year to operate the Tillamook County Family YMCA. The YMCA relies on membership to cover 70% of its operating costs, 10% from program fees, 10% from grants, and 10% from community fundraising. During 2020, due to COVID-19 the Y has seen a $330,000 loss in revenue. The Y staff team has been working hard with fundraising, grant acquisition, and operational restructuring to curb the losses and create sustainability for the future.
To support the Y and its efforts in our community, go to tillamookymca.org/give
