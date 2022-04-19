Community invited to free movie screening to raise awareness around anxiety

Tillamook Bay Community College’s Equity & Inclusion Committee is screening the documentary ‘Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety’ from April 17 - April 23. The movie is free to the public to view during those dates.
You can find a link to watch the documentary on the college’s Facebook page, or on their website: tillamookbaycc.edu.
Then, on April 26 at 6 p.m., the Equity & Inclusion Committee will be holding a virtual conversation to discuss some of the themes presented in the movie.
‘Angst’ is on a mission to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety. The documentary delves into aspects of society’s most common mental health challenges with:
· Candid interviews with kids and teens, who discuss their anxiety, its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope
· Expert perspectives, (from institutions such as Stanford University, Child Mind Institute), who talk about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects and resources to help
· Tips, tricks and strategies to help reset thinking patterns, push back against anxiety and support others
· Awareness that anyone can be touched by – and overcome - anxiety, via a unique and revealing interview with mental health advocate Michael Phelps, the most decorated athlete in Olympic history
This documentary screening was funded in part by the Tillamook Rotary Club. To learn more visit tillamookbaycc.edu and look for the Equity and Inclusion page under the ‘About Us’ tab.
The TBCC Equity & Inclusion Committee was formed in 2017 to build the cultural competence of staff, faculty and students and to lead the college in becoming a more equitable environment. In the summer of 2020, they collaborated with the Tillamook Coliseum Movie Theater to screen the film ‘Just Mercy’ for the community. Then last year, they hosted virtual community discussions during Black History Month to discuss the film ‘Selma’ and the Netflix original documentary ‘13th.’
