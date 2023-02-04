Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

Hosted by the Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce with Instruction from Visit Tillamook Coast, we are offering two community grant writing workshops to encourage Rockaway Beach and Tillamook County residents to utilize these funds.

9:30 AM-10:30 AM February 6th, and February 13th. We're asking Chamber members to arrive at 9 AM to process the coming year and upcoming opportunities

