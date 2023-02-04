Hosted by the Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce with Instruction from Visit Tillamook Coast, we are offering two community grant writing workshops to encourage Rockaway Beach and Tillamook County residents to utilize these funds.
9:30 AM-10:30 AM February 6th, and February 13th. We're asking Chamber members to arrive at 9 AM to process the coming year and upcoming opportunities
This a great opportunity to learn a bit more about the grant-writing process, and about resources available to those in our community.
276 HWY 101, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136 - Rockaway Beach Civic Center
The Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce is ecstatic to share that we are back up and running! The community has sorely missed our coordination of events and businesses, and we’ve received a great amount of positive outreach over the last year. We still accomplished some events and ran our caboose on a skeleton crew. Now, it's important we get back full-steam ahead and focus back on commerce. Thank you for your constancy as the Chamber slowly awoke our membership process from its slumber through COVID.
What does it mean to be a member? We offer you the tools that help your business succeed and grow. In business for business, the Chamber is committed to advocating on behalf of businesses, growing our voice through membership, enhancing our members’ success, fostering economic growth, and contributing to our community’s quality of life. The Chamber offers events to keep you connected with dynamic, relevant topics. Recently we have been working on a Community Grant Writing Workshop as mentioned above; this would offer most business owners the chance to apply for a grant to help their business, along with assistance from Tillamook Coast and Chamber representatives to help you get awarded!
We realize some of you may not have received an annual membership billing. We appreciate your patience as we catch up on this process.
Together, we can return to fostering our town’s commerce and improving our teamwork model. We will be returning to our Lodging, Restaurant, and Shops triangle model that served us all so well in the past. These are small committees that work together and communicate with the Chamber Body to ensure our processes and happenings are serving us all in the best way possible. We can also share that business owners in Garibaldi have reached out to the Chamber in hopes of expanding our commerce efforts to two towns to potentially ease the immediate tourist flooding in one area, while also increasing economic prosperity; this is still early in the works and we'd like your feedback.
The Community Calendar is still functional! This process allows members to submit events to a calendar on our website that will show visitors all of the happenings in our area and can be clicked on to expand for more information.
Additionally, the Caboose deck resurfacing project will be beginning shortly! After we accomplish this, our next goal is to update our website to serve you better and be more user-friendly for the Chamber admin, our members, and our visitors. There’s much to talk with you all about, and we hope to see you at our next member meeting. A great way to get started is to come to the Grant Writing Workshops!
We have compiled a list of ideas from community members that we’d like to make happen in the coming year. Nothing has been set in stone; if you have any ideas you'd like to see come to life, reach out! We can always use volunteers and it’s a great opportunity to get out and meet your community.
Looking forward to collaborating with you all!
