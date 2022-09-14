Tillamook Bay Community College

“Understanding Urban/Rural Divides” is the topic for a free public discussion to be held Tuesday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Tillamook Bay Community College, Room 214/215.

This conversation is presented by Oregon Humanities. Local sponsors are Tillamook County Pioneer and Tillamook County Democratic Central Committee (TCDCC). Nick Nash, a teacher of philosophy at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, is the conversation moderator.

