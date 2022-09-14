“Understanding Urban/Rural Divides” is the topic for a free public discussion to be held Tuesday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Tillamook Bay Community College, Room 214/215.
This conversation is presented by Oregon Humanities. Local sponsors are Tillamook County Pioneer and Tillamook County Democratic Central Committee (TCDCC). Nick Nash, a teacher of philosophy at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, is the conversation moderator.
The conversation will focus on questions such as:
What is the urban/rural divide, and how do we understand it? / How does the urban/rural divide affect the ways we relate to each other as Oregonians? / How does this divide affect our day-to-day lives and our experiences of being governed?
We live in a time of increasing polarization that often correlates to divides between urban and rural regions in our state. Polarization is so extreme that it often seems like the two sides may have completely different experiences of the world. This conversation is a chance to reflect on the beliefs we have about our urban or rural neighbors with a focus on discovering and abandoning misbeliefs, investigating and learning about the real differences between the urban and the rural, and trying to find things that we all share as Oregonians. The conversation is an opportunity to listen to, share with, and learn from each other.
Through the Conversation Project, Oregon Humanities offers free programs that engage community members in thoughtful and challenging conversations. Oregon Humanities (921 SW Washington, Suite 150; Portland, OR 97205) connects Oregonians to ideas that change lives and transform communities.
More information about Oregon Humanities’ programs and publications, which include the Conversation Project, Consider This, Humanity in Perspective, Facilitation Training, Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine, can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.
