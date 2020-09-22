The evacuation center at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds 4-H building was closed after the weekend of Sept. 12-13 and donations are not being accepted at this time.
The Pike Road Fire has not grown since Friday, Sept. 11, and is 100 percent contained, ODF reported Thursday, Sept. 17. The fire was mapped at 301 acres, the largest fire in Tillamook County in the last 40 years.
The Pike Fire began Sept. 7 in the Pike Road/ Doughty Area. A small garage was lost, but no known residences. The north side of Lincoln City had been evacuated and some of their residents had taken shelter in Tillamook.
Fairgrounds Manager Camy VonSeggern said all evacuees have either returned home or found shelter closer to their residence.
“The fairgrounds does still have evacuated horses and providing help to those families that need it,” VonSeggern said.
Justin Aufdermauer, president/CEO of the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber worked in coordination with the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office to be a cash donation site. They have used cash donations to fill needs at the firefighter meal site that were not filled by donation, as well as cover loss of families’ refrigerated and frozen food from power outages.
“We are still getting periodic requests for assistance, however, the need has not been overwhelming,” Aufdermauer said.
Aufdermauer added that once the local needs have dissipated, the chamber would look to move the remaining funds to the PNW Fire Relief, which is a locally formed nonprofit that have raised over $15,000 to assist with local and Pacific Northwest relief.
