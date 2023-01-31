Don Allgeier

Don Allgeier

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

At the Tillamook County Library, we want to be a good neighbor. You might want a neighbor that is friendly, respectful, and there when you need them. Sometimes you need a little help, and so you go next door and ask if you can borrow a cup of sugar or a rake. The Library of Things at Tillamook County Library allows us to be the kind of neighbor that will help you out when you need it. The Library of Things is a collection of non-traditional library items the library will loan to you if you have a library card.

The library is still growing this new collection. It includes all kinds of useful items you might want to check out. You can find descriptions of all the items currently available for loaning on the library’s website. We just prepared our next batch of items, so I wanted to give you a little neighbor to neighbor highlight of the items we have so far. If there is something you aren’t seeing that you think we should carry, let us know.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted: