At the Tillamook County Library, we want to be a good neighbor. You might want a neighbor that is friendly, respectful, and there when you need them. Sometimes you need a little help, and so you go next door and ask if you can borrow a cup of sugar or a rake. The Library of Things at Tillamook County Library allows us to be the kind of neighbor that will help you out when you need it. The Library of Things is a collection of non-traditional library items the library will loan to you if you have a library card.
The library is still growing this new collection. It includes all kinds of useful items you might want to check out. You can find descriptions of all the items currently available for loaning on the library’s website. We just prepared our next batch of items, so I wanted to give you a little neighbor to neighbor highlight of the items we have so far. If there is something you aren’t seeing that you think we should carry, let us know.
Some things in life are just too small to see. The library has a microscope you can borrow to get a close-up look at the smaller things in life. Unlike the microscopes of my youth that required you to press your eyes into two ocular lenses, this modern device uses an LCD display. This is great for so many uses from investigating plants to fixing small equipment parts.
From the very small to larger than life, the library also has a projector and screen set, so you can throw your own film festival. You can connect it to a DVD player and show one of the more than 19,000 movies available for checkout, or you can stream the many movies available to you through the Kanopy service available through your library card.
What about those old home movies you can only watch on a VHS player that is better at eating tapes than playing them? The library has a device to take your old tapes and convert them to a digital format. It’s perfect for maintaining old family videos and sharing them with loved ones.
If your car has a warning light that turns on during your next trip to the library, we have something to help with that, too. You can check out a diagnostic code scanner and see what is happening with your vehicle, check your battery’s performance, and reset oil lights. All you need is your library card.
