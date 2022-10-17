My family moved to Tillamook County in September of last year. We were ready for a change, and my wife has always wanted to live at the coast. In short order, we sold our house, moved our two kids and dog, and started running a business in Rockaway Beach. This was a time of great uncertainty for us. Were we making the right decision? How would we actually like living on the coast? Would our children be okay with starting a new life in new schools with new friends?
I’m happy to report that we could not be happier with our new home. A big part of that has been how welcoming the people of Tillamook County have been. From folks coming by to welcome us to the community in Rockaway Beach to the way the schools and youth programs have supported and welcomed our kids, that welcoming spirit helped us to quickly feel at home.
Earlier this year, I was transitioning from my previous job as Director of Operations for Multnomah County Library into focusing fulltime on my family business. At the same time, Tillamook County began looking for a new library director. I was already thinking about how I could be more involved with the library system here, and this seemed like a great opportunity to contribute what I had learned in my 17 years of working in public libraries. I became the library director for Tillamook County Library in July, and I have been very impressed by what this library system offers to people in our community.
In the same way that my family was welcomed to this community, I want to make sure this library system is welcoming everyone into our libraries. Whether you are looking for books, movies, magazines, internet access, a program that entertains or teaches you something new, a place to say hello and connect with your neighbors, or something entirely new that we haven’t done before, I want you to be able to find something that connects with you at your library. In that spirit, I hope you will come say hello and meet me whenever our paths cross at one of our six libraries or out in the community. I want to hear what you would like from your library.
Later this month, the library will also be asking more formally about your experience with the library. You will be able to find the survey online at the library website, tillabook.org, or at any library location. We need everyone’s voice to make sure our library is the best that it can be. We also hope to see you during the Downtown Trick or Treat in Tillamook October 31st. We are planning some exciting fun for this year’s festivities.
