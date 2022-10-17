Don Allgeier

Don Allgeier

My family moved to Tillamook County in September of last year. We were ready for a change, and my wife has always wanted to live at the coast. In short order, we sold our house, moved our two kids and dog, and started running a business in Rockaway Beach. This was a time of great uncertainty for us. Were we making the right decision? How would we actually like living on the coast? Would our children be okay with starting a new life in new schools with new friends?

I’m happy to report that we could not be happier with our new home. A big part of that has been how welcoming the people of Tillamook County have been. From folks coming by to welcome us to the community in Rockaway Beach to the way the schools and youth programs have supported and welcomed our kids, that welcoming spirit helped us to quickly feel at home.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.