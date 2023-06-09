At the beginning of the year the library started gathering community feedback to help inform a strategic plan for the next five years. We received feedback from recent library community surveys and the nine public forums we hosted in January, February, and March. It was great to see and hear from so many people that care about their library. Thank you to all who have participated so far, for sharing your thoughts about the future of the library.
The themes that emerged during the community feedback period include:
• Programming: people expressed a desire to see more cultural and educational programming.
• Hours: there was a lot of interest in more open hours and particularly open evening hours.
• Technology: folks routinely mentioned a desire to see continued investment in technology and more support for technology help for library users.
• Latino community: many people that we heard from wanted to see the library make strides in being more welcoming to the growing Latino community in Tillamook County.
• Education: community members conveyed their hope to see more support for the public schools and young students in Tillamook County.
While there was plenty of other feedback for the library, these were the areas we heard mentioned repeatedly. It is important to me and the citizen-led Tillamook County Library Board that our next strategic plan is rooted in what we hear from community members.
One way in which the library is already committed to some of these themes is through the summer reading program. We are gearing up for another exciting summer of reading, programs, and prizes to support youth literacy throughout the summer months. This annual program is supported by the Ready to Read grant issued by the State Library of Oregon and it seeks to get kids excited about reading and get more books into their hands. One of the top indicators for success later in life is the number of books children have access to at a young age, so we encourage everyone to enroll in summer reading this year, take part in the programs that will be available throughout the County, and to read as much as possible. A successful summer reading program helps create a healthier community.
