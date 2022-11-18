If you are like me, you did not win the recent record-setting Powerball drawing. Someone in California had the luck with that one, but I feel lucky every day that I get to walk into a library for work. For me, there is nothing better than seeing someone discover something new at their library to learn from or that brings them a little bit of joy in their day. For our hard-working librarians, that was not enough though.
The librarians have been hard at work in the library laboratory cooking up new ways for the library to bring you knowledge and enjoyment. Inspired by these collections in other libraries, they are launching a new collection at the Tillamook Main library called Lucky Day. This collection will be popular titles that can only be found in the library. It will allow you to walk in and find a new or popular book on any given day. These titles can’t be put on hold and will have a 2 item checkout limit.
