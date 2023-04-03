The library has been busy preparing for spring. After the successful launch of the Lucky Day collection at the Tillamook Main branch, the library has expanded this collection to all branch locations. Meaning that at every single one of our locations you will find popular materials that cannot be put on hold and are immediately available for checkout. We are also continuing to grow the Library of Things collection. Based on recommendations we have received from you, we are debuting a few new items for those who want to learn a new instrument. The library now has a guitar and a kalimba.
The library recently concluded a series of listening sessions to help inform our new strategic plan. This effort has led to the identification of some themes on how folks would like the library to focus its resources. In the coming month, the library will look for ways to get more input on how to prioritize the feedback we have received. Once finalized, this plan will start in July and provide organizational direction through 2028.
Along with all that, we are really excited to launch our Book-A-Librarian program. This new program allows us to bundle the services we offer to the public in one easy place. Currently, you can schedule notary services, get personalized book recommendations and reading lists, ask for technology help, and use online tools to develop tech skills with this program. All of this is available through the library’s website at www.tillabook.org/library/page/book-librarian.
Need a document notarized? The library provides free notary services by appointment. With Book-A-Librarian, you can fill out a request for a notary appointment online. These services are currently provided at the Tillamook Main branch, but we expect to get more staff certified to provide availability in North and South County later this year.
Are you looking for that next book or having trouble finding something to read? We’ll create a list of titles just for you based on your interests. We are glad to help find your next favorite mystery or develop a list of grade-appropriate materials for your kid. You can also find convenient lists already prepared for you on the Book-A-Librarian: Recommended Reading Lists webpage.
Need help with your computer or smart device? The library is here to help with all tech-related issues. You can book one-on-one appointments for help with computers, smart phones, and tablets. Library staff will work with you to make sure you get the most out of your devices. If you want to further develop your technology skills, we offer links to resources for self-guided learning from the comfort of your own home. From typing and mouse use to setting up printers and internet privacy, we have resources to help you unleash your technology skills. We can’t wait to see you and learn alongside you on your next visit to your library.
