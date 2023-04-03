Don Allgeier

Don Allgeier

The library has been busy preparing for spring. After the successful launch of the Lucky Day collection at the Tillamook Main branch, the library has expanded this collection to all branch locations. Meaning that at every single one of our locations you will find popular materials that cannot be put on hold and are immediately available for checkout. We are also continuing to grow the Library of Things collection. Based on recommendations we have received from you, we are debuting a few new items for those who want to learn a new instrument. The library now has a guitar and a kalimba.

The library recently concluded a series of listening sessions to help inform our new strategic plan. This effort has led to the identification of some themes on how folks would like the library to focus its resources. In the coming month, the library will look for ways to get more input on how to prioritize the feedback we have received. Once finalized, this plan will start in July and provide organizational direction through 2028.

