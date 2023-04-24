Thanks to the Headlight Herald (and North Coast Citizen) for highlighting the importance of the May 16 election, particularly the bond measure proposed by the Nehalem Bay Health District.
That proposal will improve local health and senior care with new and renovated facilities. The bond measure supports construction of an expanded Health Center and Pharmacy, facilitating the development of local specialty health care services, for example dental, cardiology and pediatric services, not now available in our community. The measure will also fund renovation and modernization of the region’s only skilled nursing facility and begin the development of badly needed workforce housing focused on health care and other essential workers.
I do want, however, to correct the record regarding a few points in the recent article.
First, the election is on May 16, not May 13 as the article indicated.
The existing Nehalem Bay Health Center and Pharmacy is in Wheeler, not Manzanita. Wheeler will also be, should the bond be approved, the location of the new Health Center and Pharmacy. The proposed location is on Highway 101 and Hospital Road in downtown Wheeler.
The existing Health Center (the former Rinehart Clinic) does not have eight “physicians,” but rather eight health care providers, including a physician, nurse practitioner, acupuncturist, naturopath and behavioral health professionals. All these folks are employed by the local non-profit organization that operates the Health Center.
The annual average tax rate supporting the bond is estimated to be $0.37 per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value. For illustration, a property with an assessed value of $300,000, and an annual average tax rate of $0.37 per $1,000 of assessed value, may experience an increased tax of $170.00 averaged over the full life of the bond, or approximately $0.46 per day.
Thank you for the opportunity to make these clarifications.
Information regarding the Health District bond measure is available at the District’s website: www.nehalembayhd.org
Marc C. Johnson, President
Nehalem Bay Health District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.