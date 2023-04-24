Nehalem Bay Health District

Thanks to the Headlight Herald (and North Coast Citizen) for highlighting the importance of the May 16 election, particularly the bond measure proposed by the Nehalem Bay Health District.

That proposal will improve local health and senior care with new and renovated facilities. The bond measure supports construction of an expanded Health Center and Pharmacy, facilitating the development of local specialty health care services, for example dental, cardiology and pediatric services, not now available in our community. The measure will also fund renovation and modernization of the region’s only skilled nursing facility and begin the development of badly needed workforce housing focused on health care and other essential workers.

