Join Columbia Pacific CCO as they look at the great things in store for the next five years of partnership in Clatsop, Columbia, and Tillamook counties.
Columbia Pacific CCO will be sharing information about their clinical and community work in a world-café style with interactive presentations of focus areas for the next five years. They will also highlight the ways that they plan to improve services and health in the community, as well as how they would like to engage their members, providers, and community at large to improve health and address fairness.
Topics will include how they improve the health of their communities, how they pay for care, and the ways they are improving communications with clinics, how they coordinate their members’ needs, including behavioral health and how they work with local communities to understand local needs and values.
Oregon Health Plan members, providers, community members, community-based organizations, and local government officials will meet in St. Helens, Seaside, and Tillamook.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
4:30-6 p.m. – Community Action Team, 125 N. 17th Street, St. Helens
Wednesday, Oct. 23
4:30-6 p.m. – Providence Seaside Hospital, Education Center A, 725 N. Wahanna Road, Seaside
Thursday, Oct. 24
4:30-6 p.m. – Tillamook County Extension, Room 105, 4506 Third St., Tillamook
The sessions will offer light refreshments and an artist who will visually capture your feedback. The sessions are free and do not require registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.