The Tillamook and Manzanita Branch of Columbia Bank raised over $3,000 for CARE during their Warm Hearts Campaign. They did this through donations, sponsorships and fundraisers at the branch.
Columbia Bank presented a check to Tillamook CARE on March 11.
Columbia Bank’s Warm Hearts Drive was launched on Dec. 1, 2015, to help benefit homeless shelters in local communities across the Northwest. The program rallied local communities to make cash donations and provide warm winter wear, including gloves, scarves, coats, socks, shoes, mittens and hats for adults and children at any Columbia Bank location.
Through generous donations from their clients, employees and friends in the community, they have raised over $1 million in five years for their shelter partners. All donations from the Tillamook and Manzanita Branch went to Tillamook CARE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.