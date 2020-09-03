Learn the basics of taking care of your woodland, from planting a new tree to taking care of a mature forest. Woodland owners, living-on-the-landers, and everyone else interested in learning more about basic forestry principles and practices, are invited to attend this seven-course webinar series that will cover tree identification, wildlife in your woodlands, forest health, forest ecology, timber sale logistics, laws and regulations, defensible space for fire, and resources to help you get the work done.
The webinars will take place on Thursdays for seven consecutive evenings starting Sept. 10.
Visit http://blogs.oregonstate.edu/coastalwoodland/ for dates, details and registration.
This is a free series brought to you by Oregon State University Extension Service.
