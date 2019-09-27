What do the alien-obsessed Storm Area 51 event and the People’s Coast Summit have in common? Enthusiastic people with a common interest coming together, a desire to learn more, live music, and a break from the mundane.
The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) can’t promise an extraterrestrial presence, but it does promise a phenomenal conference aimed towards small businesses on the Oregon Coast.
The countdown has begun to the annual tourism conference taking place on Oct. 7-8 in Garibaldi at the Old Mill Event Center. In addition to workshops such as ‘Grant writing for tourism businesses,’ ‘The Social Media Cheat Sheet,’ and ‘Ready, Steady, Go… kits & more,’ there will be a relaxed, fun atmosphere to connect with your fellow coastal businesses.
For those who aren’t familiar with the Garibaldi area, take this opportunity to enjoy meals from stellar businesses like Portside Bistro, Buttercup, The Schooner, and Pacific Restaurant.
“We create this annual summit with thoughtful planning about workshops, inspirational keynote speakers, fun venues, and a relaxed atmosphere,” OCVA Director Marcus Hinz said. “However, the number one takeaway participants appreciate the most is connecting with other businesses along the coast. That’s something we can’t take credit for but are happy to set the stage for.”
Organizers say this is a perfect chance to take your team on a road trip to Garibaldi for a focused time of learning and planning for the next busy season. You can register online now by searching for “The People’s Coast Summit” on Eventbrite.com. Registration will also be available at the door.
Alien costumes are optional.
