Coast Community Radio (CCR), the nonprofit radio station in the Columbia-Pacific region, has received a $19,401 grant from Oregon Cultural Coast. Station Manager Graham Nystrom wrote the grant for money toward the Radio For Good (RFG) campaign.
The trust awarded CCR $19,401 toward phase two of RFG project, a three-year plan to repair, replace and update all of their broadcast equipment from microphone to transmitter.
“We are incredibly grateful that the Oregon Cultural Trust sees the importance of our services, and that they acknowledged the need for our equipment to be updated and reinforced,” Nystrom said in a press release. “I hope the NW Coast never sees another storm like we did in 2007, but with the help of community members and grant-making foundations like the Oregon Cultural Trust, Coast Community Radio is doing its part to be prepared. Plus, in the meantime, we’ll keep bringing you great community radio.”
